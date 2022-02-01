‘Imo Owes Me N8 Billion. I Fed Myself As Governor For 8 Years’ – Okorocha

An All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha, has accused the Imo State Government of owing him N8billion.

Okorocha, a former governor of the state, said he never collected the money meant for security votes during his tenure.

He was faulting corruption charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Imo West Senator insisted that he can never steal from Imo State because he is richer than the state.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Monday evening, Okorocha said: “How much is Imo State government money?

“Imo State is really owing me because I never collected my security votes; I am supposed to collect N8 billion if I have to make claims for security votes I did not collect.”

He lamented that he became poorer as governor of the state.

The lawmaker said he fed himself and used his personal cars during his tenure as governor.

He also dismissed claims that he was broke as governor, describing them as liars.

“I fed myself throughout when I was in the Government House. I used my personal cars. Those who say I was broke are liars. If you talk about Nigerians blessed by God, I raise my hand to be one of them. I was Rochas before I became governor. In fact, governor made me poorer,” he said.

The anti-graft agency on Monday leveled a 17-count charge against Okorocha.

EFCC claimed the presidential aspirant looted about N2.9 billion from the state as governor.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/Imo-owes-me-N8bn-I-feed-myself-as-governor-for-8-years-Okorocha

