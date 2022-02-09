‘Impregnating Your Wife Is A Sin, Ask God For Forgiveness’ — Preacher (Video)

A preacher has claimed that men impregnating their wives, people taking medicines and chewing gum are all sin, IGBERETV reports.

The local preacher made the claim while preaching at a local bus park in one of the South-East states.

When confronted by passengers sitting in one of the buses, the preacher said he didn’t say that marriage is a sin, but impregnating your wife is.

He justified this by saying that not all women that have sex get pregnant and that men should ask for forgiveness after impregnating their wives because having children is “not necessary”

The local preacher also said taking medicine, chewing, wearing trouser, bleaching, wearing wrist watches and rings are all sin.

He further claimed that a man hugging a woman he’s not married to is a sin, as dowry must be paid before such can happen.

The preacher went on to ask everyone listening to him to repent and amend their ways as darkness is coming.

