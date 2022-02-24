In The Moment Of Russia’s Invasion, Ukraine Tweeted A War Meme

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

In the moment of Russia invasion, Ukraine tweeted a war meme

Ukraine is meme-ing In the middle of a a Russian invasion Lmaoo

https://twitter.com/Ukraine/status/1496716168920547331?t=7Dlp2wd9mCPtxQG5ZIhmwg&s=19

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: