INEC Releases Calendar For Campaigns Over 2023 Presidential, Guber Elections

The National Independent Electoral Commission, INEC – have released calendar and political itinerary in 2022 in Nigeria.

The calendar is consists of political activities bordering the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial elections in the country.

According to the calendar released by the INEC, starting from March 2022 the commission will give guidelines to the respective parties to conduct primary election that will birth flag bearers.

The calendar made it clear that by April 2022, campaign for presidential and gubernatorial elections will kick off, whereby, May 2022, there will be party Congresses across Nigeria.

Fast forward to February 2023, when the presidential election will officially be conducted.

Check out the calendar below

1. Consultation continues January: 1-31

2. Intensive consultation continues February: 1-28

3. March: INEC gives guideline for aspirants, candidates, parties in respect of congress, primary election and campaign.

4. April: Campaign for Presidential and Gubernatorial elections.

5. May: Party Congresses.

6. June: Party Primary Elections.

7. July: Petitions on Primary elections.

8. August: Court of Appeal hearing on Primary elections conducted.

9. September: Supreme Court verdict on all Primary elections. Candidates & winners for Presidential & Gubernatorial flag bearer of Parties contesting.

10. October: Aggressive campaign by candidates/Parties across the federation.

11. November: Campaign continues.

12. December: Peace Accord signed by all presidential and Gubernatorial candidates.

13. February 2023: Presidential and National Assembly elections

14. March 2023: Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

15. Plan your Calendar for 2022 with this on your mind. Cheers.

