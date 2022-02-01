Infidelity Scandal: Sammie Okposo Returns To Instagram, Wife Likes His Post

Infidelity Scandal: Sammie Okposo’s Wife, Ozioma Reacts As He Returns To Instagram

Ozioma Okposo, wife of gospel singer, Sammy Okposo liked the first post her husband shared amidst his adultery scandal, IGBERETV reports.

Sammie Okposo has just returned to Instagram after deactivating his Instagram account following his adultery scandal.

The gospel singer cheated on his wife with an African-American woman who during an interview revealed she was pregnant for him. She revealed that he hid his marital status from her and asked her to abort the pregnancy when she took in.

After the interview went viral, Sammie deactivated his Instagram account. He revealed that he will be stepping back from working in the ministry for a while.

Now, Sammie Okposo has returned to his private Instagram page and he shared a post about God freeing him from the power of sin.

He stated that he is no longer bound by the fear of men and God loves him just as he is.

He wrote:

“I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am born of God the life of God is in me; Christ in me the hope of glory I am free from the law, from the power of sin. I am no longer bound by the fear of men.

God’s grace is available sufficient and working for me. Jesus already saved me not because of any works of righteousness that I have done, but because of His own compassion and mercy, by the cleansing of the new birth (spiritual transformation, regeneration) and renewing by the Holy Spirit.

Jesus is crazy about me, He loves me just the way I am. Christ has redeemed me. I live free, all my fears and mistakes are drowned in God’s perfect Love. There is, therefore, no condemnation to me. I am in Christ Jesus. I walk not after the flesh but after the spirit; the law of the spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made free from the power of sin and death. Who is he or she that saith a thing and it cometh to pass when the Lord commandeth it not…… NOBODY”



https://igberetvnews.com/1413681/infidelity-scandal-sammie-okposos-wife-ozioma-reacts-returns-instagram/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...