Innoson Chairman Receives More Than 150 Cows Donation For Mum’s Burial Rites

The Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies, Innocent Chukwuma, has so far received 109 cows from friends and associates, in support of his mother’s funeral. The contributors included banks, companies, individuals and others.

The Nnewi businessman and the manufacturer of Africa’s first automobile brand, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, in the last few weeks have continued to receive different forms of support, including cow gifts which have risen to 109 as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

From the pictures obtained and information gathered from Anaedo TV, a makeshift ranch has been created behind Innoson’s palatial residence in Uru-Umudim Nnewi to secure most of the cows, which have continued to rise on a daily basis.

Some of the cow donors include Keystone bank, United Bank of Africa, Globus bank, Fidelity bank, Ifeanyi Obiako, Chinedu Agha, Chief Austin Emmanuel, Amobi Chikwendu, Smart Okafor, Emeka Ukachukwu, Dennis Ikegwuonu, Festus Arinze, Sam Ofordeme, Charles Esimone, Charles Okeke, Chinedu Okonkwo, Joseph Ugboaja, Chikaosoro Ojukwu, Ikem Obi, and many others.

Innoson’s mother, Nwayinkwo Chukwuma, Nee Akuba, who died on December 16, 2021, was survived by six children, including four males and two females.

Her burial rites kicked off on Thursday with a wake-keep at the residence of Late Chief Chukwuma Mojekwu, in Uru-Umudim, Nnewi.

Late Nwayinkwo was also the mother of Gabriel Chukwuma, aka Gabros, a businessman of international repute and notable football administrator.

PUNCH

Lalasticlala

