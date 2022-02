Just In

Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson) gifts Brand New Innoson G80 (2023 Model) to the new Catholic Bishop of Nnewi – His Lordship Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye.

Senator Dr. Victor Umeh was given the privilege to present the New SUV to the Prelate.

Most Rev. Jonas Benson Okoye will be installed as the second Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Today, Thursday 10th February 2022.

Shared By: ILLIKANNU DONALD CHUKWUMA

