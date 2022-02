https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8sr_5tzthU

Over 30 undertakers carried the corpse of Late Mrs Martina Chukwuma, mother of Innocent Chukwuma (Chairman of Innoson Group of Companies), IGBERETV reports.

Late Mrs Martina Chukwuma who died on December 16, 2021, was buried on Friday 25th February, 2022 at Innoson’s palatial residence in Uru-Umudim Nnewi, Anambra state.



https://igberetvnews.com/1415558/innosons-mums-burial-30-undertakers-carry-innosons-mum-photos-video/

