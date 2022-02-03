Inovation, Science And Technology The Key To Nigeria’s Economic Survival – Anyim

“INNOVATION, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY THE KEY TO NIGERIA’s ECONOMIC SURVIVAL IN THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION” – PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ANYIM PIUS ANYIM

The 2023 presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim, has stated that economic expansion in Nigeria can only be achieved through innovation, science, and technology. In his words, these tools are necessary to ensure that Nigeria thrives in the 4th industrial revolution.

Addressing the economic problems facing the nation during an interview with Arise News, the former Senate president and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) believes that using a different approach is the only way out of the current economic situation.

During the interview, Anyim Pius Anyim noted that for expansion to take place in the country’s economy, Nigerians must become flexible to the adoption of innovative ideas in science, technology and management to stabilize the already wobbling economy.

The Nigerian unemployment rate hit an all-time high of about 33.3% from the previous record of 27.1% in early 2020. To put the fact in perspective, it is estimated that the number of unemployed Nigerians currently stand at 23,187,389.

As a former leader who played an active role in national development during his tenure, Anyim Pius Anyim feels the issue is a setback and as such, one of the major problems he is going to tackle if he wins the coming 2023 elections.

While he is yet to win the party’s mandate to run for president, he has already made it known that fixing the Nigerian economy ranks high on his presidential agenda. By his projections, creating a more robust economy built on an industrial revolution will diversify the opportunities existing in the nation, create more jobs for Nigerian youths, while tackling unemployment. It will also generate an alternate revenue stream of income for the nation’s purse.

Pius Anyim Pius has the integrity to back his words. A former winner of the Zik award for leadership and national contribution, he already has the capacity to fulfil the promises to solve one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges.

With ground breaking ideas coming to fore from different parts of the world, Anyim Pius Anyim has encouraged the embrace of science and technology as it is a probable option to further stabilize the Nigerian economy.



