‘Instead Of Doing Yahoo, I Ventured Into Pap Making Business At Age 19’ (Photos)

A 22 year-old boy, who identified himself as Jimoh Yakubu, said instead of getting involved in yahoo activity, he rather deployed the energy into Pap making business in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Yakubu, who took to his Facebook page, disclosed that he started the business at the age of 19 years, expressed satisfaction, saying with good planning, he would succeed in the business.

“Instead of doing Yahoo,

I’m glad and ever proud of myself of venturing into Pap making business when I clocked 19.

I might not have had cars, thousands not naira from it.

“But I know with God, time, patience and right planning I will definitely get to the top. Be Inspired, Good Morning Friends.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...