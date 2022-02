Official Announcement of the International Judo Federation

In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation.



International Judo Federation

Earlier, Marius L Vizer (President, International Judo Federation) announced the cancellation of the 2022 Grandslam billed to hold in Russia by May 2022.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...