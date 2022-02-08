IPMAN Chairman, Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu Kidnapped In Edo, Driver Killed

Gunmen have abducted the Edo State Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Nigeria, Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu.

His driver was killed and his security detail was injured during an invasion of his residence at the Jattu area, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The incident, it was gathered, happened on Monday night.

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Abdul Mahmud, who is an in-law to Baba-Saliu told The PUNCH that the gunmen were yet to make contact with the family after the incident.

He said, “Last night at about 6.45 pm, my brother in law, Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu, Chairman, IPMAN, Edo State and Chairman, Jattu Union, was violently accosted by armed men at the gates of his country home in Jattu, Etsako West LGA, Edo State.

“He lives between Benin, Abuja and Jattu where runs his chain of petrol stations, Baba Petroleum. He was at home over the week for the third-day prayer for his uncle who died last week.

“One of his drivers was instantly shot and killed; and the other driver, including his personal security details, was grievously injured in the attack. My brother-in-law was taken away by the kidnappers. No contact, or random demand, has been made as yet.

“These are difficult and trying times for us. While we continue to pray for his safe return, I appeal to his abductors and keepers to release him unharmed to his family and community, Jattu, Uzairue, that he has given much love as a father and respected community leader.”

When contacted, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the incident.

He said the police were doing their best to rescue him.



https://punchng.com/breaking-gunmen-abduct-edo-ipman-chairman-kill-driver/?amp

