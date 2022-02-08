IPOB Is Finished! – Asari Dokubo Mocks Nnamdi Kanu

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, on Monday, claimed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is finished.

[/b]Dokubo in a Facebook live [b]mocked the leader of the outlawed group, Nnamdi Kanu, for allegedly denying he is a member of IPOB and his members justifying it.

He further stated that Kanu has denied the sit-at-home, but questioned who is responsible for the sit-at-home in the Southeast.

According to Dokubo, the IPOB leader has shown himself that he is not in the struggle, as he set up a company with no director or head.

This is coming after the lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial district, Enyinnaya Abaribe lamented on the effect of insecurity in the South East.

He further stated that the sit-at-home which has been cancelled by IPOB has affected the economy of the region as hoodlums have hijacked and enforced it on citizens.

According to Abaribe, when he visited Kanu at the detention of the Department of State Security (DSS), he denied giving order for Monday sit-at-home.

Dokubo while mocking IPOB on Monday said, “You (referring to IPOB) are already finished. I told you, people. ‘No, be by chance’. You are already finished. You have not come out of your shock. First, he (Kanu) denied that he is not IPOB, you (IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu supporters) tried to justify it.

“Now, he has denied sit-at-home, good. So, who are the people doing sit-at-home? After all the destructions, Nnamdi Kanu has shown his true colour, that he is not in any struggle. He set up a Limited Liability Company, no director, nothing.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/IPOB-Is-Finished-Asari-Dokubo-Claims

Like this: Like Loading...