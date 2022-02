If my boyfriend doesn’t ask me to be his Val… Then I’ll ask my cousin!

He’s 4yrs younger… But I think he likes me…

We were very close… And since I’ve relocated, he’s called every day…

He’s cute…

He’s my half-uncle’s son…

We wouldn’t do a thing… But I would love to have someone say, “happy Val Datboredberry”… Just once!!!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...