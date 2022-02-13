Is. Shunning Made In Nigeria For Foreign Products Is Corruption?

In Nigeria a man wearing Versace will look down on another wearing Aba-made clothes.

A woman will gladly pay 2 million naira for a Fendi or Gucci handbag, but scream blue murder when you charge her 100,000 naira for a locally made bag.

Local shoe and clothes/bags manufacturers have to label their products ”Made in Italy”, ”Made in China”, and even ”Made in India”, just to get NIGERIANS to buy them.

Pray, how will you ever develop, or become an advanced industrial power if you shun your local industrial products?

If you prefer to pay 1 million naira for a leather bag made in Italy, than pay 100,000 naira for an identical leather bag made in Nigeria?

That 1 million is going towards the already rich Italian economy (capital flight).

Money that should be oiling your economy.

Helping to expand your local industrial base.

Sending that money off to ITALY is a form of corruption.

The difference between you and the Chinese is that a Chinese man will rather buy an inferior ChinesE made version of a product than a similar one made in Germany or the USA or UK.

That was how their industries expanded – local patronage.

You are nation that loves to blame the government for all your problems.

Maybe it’s also the government’s fault that you reason like donkeys.

