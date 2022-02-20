Is Studying Computer Science In A Public Nigeria University Worth It?

i’m planning on studying computer science in unilorin but it seems the public consensus is that computer science taught in nigeria university is outdated so is it worth the money and time to still study it.

I love computer science but i’m mainly doing it for the money and i’m currently learning python so is it worth going to study it in the university to get the certificate or being self-taught is better

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...