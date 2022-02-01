Is This How Polio Vaccine Is Forced On School Children Without Parents’ Consent?

When health workers come to a school, will they not allow the school to contact the parents before they vaccinate their children?

Some health workers came to my school and started disturbing the peace of the school because we told her we will contact the parents and seek their consent before they can vaccinate the children, she started shouting they will close down the school, this that, torn the visitors book, we have to tell her to go. We contacted our parents some refused most said we go ahead then told the local health center to come and vaccinate the children tommorow.

I want to know do they have right to force vaccine on children without parents consent?

