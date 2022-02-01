Is This Normal For A Traditional Wedding List?

Please my Igbo brothers and sisters,

Help me answer this.

I went with my friend to collect list from my prospective in-laws last weekend..

I am fine with the list though heavily loaded already, but now the family are saying that that’s not all, that I will also bring wine and money in envelope for all her brothers, they are seven in number, same for all her paternal uncles and wrappers for her paternal aunts, they called it something in Igbo “to marry for someone”.

Please is this supposed to be so? I am not very knowledgeable about the culture, help me here pls. What custom is this? I don’t understand why I have to marry for anyone else or buy wine for every sibling, uncle and aunt.

The Diokpara’s own is already stated in the list so why asking to do another one for the same diokpara again including the siblings and uncles and aunts.

