No fewer than 11 farmers have been killed by suspected members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) during an attack in the southern part of the Borno State on Saturday.

It was learnt that ISWAP had stormed a remote village, Sabon-Gari in Damboa Local Government Area of the state on Saturday. The village is located about 125 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to a security source, about seven bodies were recovered on Saturday before an additional four were found on Sunday afternoon.

Another source disclosed that a woman was among the casualties.

“We(combined security forces) recovered a total of 11 dead bodies of farmers, they were all shot several times, they will be buried later in the day according to Islamic rite.” the source said.

https://dailytrust.com/iswap-kills-11-farmers-in-borno

