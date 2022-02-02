It’s Not Yet Time For Campaign – Gombe Police Tells Politicians

POLICE PRESS RELEASE

MISCHIEF BY FIRE: APC STAND, PDP SECRETARIAT AND ATIKU FOR PRESIDENT

2023/NORTH EAST BUSINESS COMMUNITY

The Commissioner of Police Gombe State Command CP. Ishola Babatunde Babaita Psc FDMSS is miffed over the unfortunate incident where some unidentified miscreants at about 1130pm on 31st January, 2022 and early morning of 1st February 2022 burnt down APC Stand at Shongo Idrisa along Airport road, PDP State Secretariat opposite Bauchi Park and Atiku for President 2023 North East Business Community along Bauchi road.

The Command is using this medium to warn any person or group of persons to know that it is not yet time for political campaigns anyone found under any guise will be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

All aggrieved parties should remain calm and law abiding and give cooperation to the Command while effort is on top gear to unravel those behind the heinous act.

The Command, lastly wishes to advise the General Public and the good people of Gombe State to warn their wards to be wary of Politicians who may mislead them into political thuggery.

SP. OBED MARY MALUM

POLICE PUBLIC RELATION OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

GOMBE STATE COMMAND

https://punchng.com/its-not-yet-time-for-campaign-gombe-police-to-politicians/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1643784702

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...