‘It’s Over. My Girlfriend Is Pregnant & I Want To Deny Being Responsible’

Even though she always warn me to be using condom, but i like it raw and sweet, couple of weeks ago, she is feeling sick and tired, and i sent her money for checkup, the news break my heart, the test shows she is three weeks pregnant! i want to denied the pregnancy based on say i read her chats on Whatsapp cheating and having sex with another guy, but deep down i know i responsible for this cos the date tally with the time we had last sex….we have agreed to abortion, but am scared it might go wrong.

Pls advice me

Should i denied that i owned the pregnancy, cos i can back my claim up cos she cheated during that periosd or should we go for the abortion.

Pls am not ready to be a father to another kid!!! Help a depressed brother

