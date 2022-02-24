I’ve Just Been Sacked!

Okay, here is the thing.

I was working with this woman in her organization. Shes high handed, toxic and domineering, but I was coping well with her, she insults me and talk down on me, all I say mostly is sorry Ma.

So this particular day, which was yesterday. There’s this particular room in the lab which we were constructing, which she categorically told me not to open that room, because it contains equipment. And I don’t handle the keys, but another person holds the keys.

Now water entered the room, from a faulty pipe, and did a little damage to one of the cabinets, and it touched some of the materials.

The woman, now began insulting me that it will be deducted from my salary, because it was my fault?

I asked how is it my fault Ma, you said that room shouldn’t be opened by anybody. So I can’t accept fault for what I didn’t do. I’m sorry. She shouted and shouted to the point of almost slapping me, but God saved her she didn’t. I kept my calm and told her sorry.

Again she asked for some remaining boards that were used in constructing some cabinets in the lab, I told her I don’t know, but lemme check and ask the person who has custody to the keys. Another tirade began, she insulted the hell of out me. I remained calm, that it will be removed from my salary, and those things according to her is about one hundred thousand naira. I told her ma, I didn’t take them, but lemme ask oga Patrick who is in charge of the lab, she refused, that I shouldn’t l. That I must pay for all of these things. I kept my cool all through.

She now said I should remove her uniform and submit her company materials, actually some of the materials are at home, so I couldn’t get them that night.

She texted and called me countless times to send the company materials, I then told her, I’ll send them but I need my salary that I’ve worked for, for the last month. She now said, before she wanted to pay and forgive me, but that she’s not paying me again.

It is Worthy to note that I came purposely to work for this woman from another state, I needed my salary to help me plan my life after my sack. Right now I’m confused, because I’ve no money, nor accommodation, I can’t even travel back. Please nairalanders, I need your advice, legally and all.

Thank you for reading

PS, there might be errors, I didn’t have time to edit. Currently in church.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...