Joke Silva, Ali Baba, RMD, Others Nominated For The 2022 NDHQ Ambassador Award

The day is getting closer. On the 1st of May 2022, The Nigerian Defense Headquarters will announce the winner of its maiden Nigerian Defense Headquarters Ambassador Award (NDAA)

This year, the NDAA nominees were chosen from the creative arts industry.

According to the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, “The five nominees were chosen based on not only how they used their craft and performances to entertain a global audience; but how they positively inspired peace, love, and unity in Nigeria.”

Amongst those nominated for the award are – popular singing duo, P-Square; veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo; veteran actress and entrepreneur, Joke Silva; ace comedian, Ali Baba and Miss Nigeria 2021, Shartu Garko.

Nigerians will decide who wins this award by voting for their favorite celebrity. Voting will be easy and free through the www.dhqambassadors.org website.

The online voting will be opened to the public on Monday, February 14th, 2022.

The Nigerian Defense Headquarters will partner with the winner to create and execute some civil-military programs that will reduce conflict, promote fairness, improve peace, unity and grow love among Nigerian

