JTF Vehicle Crashes Into Bus In Osogbo While Chasing Yahoo Boys, Scores Injured

Many passengers have been left injured after the 18 seater commercial bus conveying them was hit by a Joint Task Force (JTF) vehicle Friday in Osogbo.

The JTF operatives it was gathered were giving chase to suspected yahoo boys when the accident occured.

The accident occurred around Ring Road and it was learnt that the JTF operatives tried to run away from the scene of the accident but for angry onlookers who prevented them from leaving.

Information available to DAILY POST indicates that victims have been conveyed in an O’Ambulance to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.



