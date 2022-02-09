Judiciary, Sustaining Pillar Of Democracy – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday in Kano, described the judiciary as a major pillar, sustaining the nation’s democracy.

Osinbajo, who made the remark during his lecture to mark the 53rd annual conference of the National Association of Law Teachers, held at Bayero University Kano, said African countries were facing the threat of overthrowing political governments.

The Vice President, while delivering his lecture, emphasised that the idea of democracy connotes that it is the people, who determine who their leaders will be and that the law and electoral processes must bow to the will of the people.

Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in the case that nullified the ruling All Progressive Congress in the 2019 general elections and gave judgment in favour of People’s Democratic Party, Osinbajo submitted that the appropriate interpretation of law should always succumb to the will of the electorate.

In recent times, Osinbajo recalled that more than a dozen elected governments had been overthrown in African countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali respectively.

Despite acknowledging that Nigeria’s politics is still in its infancy stage, Osinbajo noted that it had so far achieved a lot, taking into cognisance the transfer of power between elected governments in the country.

He cited the example of how APC defeated PDP, as the ruling party in 2015, stressing that the judiciary successfully carried out their duties judiciously.

To this extent, the Vice President, urged the association of the Teaching Lawyers to take a look at the development and challenges facing democracy in Nigeria, as a mother in Africa.

While congratulating the Teacher Lawyers on the cycle of this season, Osinbajo however expressed optimism that they will contribute immensely to the development of the legal system in the country despite the challenges.

In his remarks on the occasion, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje lauded the members of the Judiciary for organising the conference at Bayero University, Kano, focussing on the role of the judiciary in the development of democracy across the country.

Prominent among dignitaries, who attended the occasion were the Annual conference are legal luminaries, including other major stakeholders.

