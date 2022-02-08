Kamaru Usman Undergoes Ligament Surgery (Graphic Photos)

DANA WHITE revealed the graphic photos of UFC champion Kamaru Usman undergoing hand surgery.

Three weeks before Usman’s last fight, a points win over Colby Covington at UFC 268 in November, the welterweight he broke his right hand.

Now over two months later and the Nigerian-American went under the knife to repair the injury.

And UFC boss White left his Instagram followers in a state of shock as he released snaps of the procedure.

He captioned the post: “Pound for pound best fighter in the world @usman84kg had hand ligament surgery today.

“This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP.”

UFC welterweight Tyson Nam commented: “I don’t think I will be able to finish my meal now.”

Another said: “Thanks Dana really needed to see this.”

The fighter’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN that Usman will be ready to return by International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

Usman, 34, revealed he broke his hand in a sparring session with training partner and No1 UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje , 33.

He said on the Full Send Podcast: “I broke it before the fight. Most people didn’t know that.

“I broke it three weeks before, and I didn’t throw it until the day of the fight itself.

“I didn’t throw it until backstage when you’re warming up before the fight. I didn’t throw my hands for three weeks, my right hand.”

He added: “I broke it on someone’s head, Justin Gaethje’s head.”



The Sun

