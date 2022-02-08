Kanayo O Kanayo Advises Parents As He Pays His Son A Surprise Visit In School (Video)

Kanayo O. Kanayo Advises Parents As He Pays Son A Surprise Visit In School (Video)

Veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has advised parents to always pay their wards unscheduled visits in school, IGBERETV reports.

The actor gave the advice while paying his son an unscheduled visit to his school. According to Mr. Kanayo, this is to important as it would help to ”avoid stories that would make one age under 48 hours”.

He shared the video and wrote;

“Do you know many of our children leave school to go to unimaginable places? His or her school maybe in Ekiti State,but is in Lekki lagos State every weekend grooving. Please pay them unscheduled visits to avoid stories that may make you age under 48 hours”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZt41Nkj9tf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Watch the video he shared below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l–MQBt6mQg

