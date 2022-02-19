Kano APC Crisis: Shekarau Heads To Supreme Court

Published 19 February 2022

The former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, on Friday said his faction’s lawyers were already understudying the ruling of the Appeal Court that upheld the congresses of the faction loyal to the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Thursday, set aside the judgment of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, which invalidated the Kano State ward and local government congresses.

Shekerau hinted that his faction would soon approach the Supreme court on the issue.

He described as unfair the act of the national headquarters of the party by issuing the certificate of return to the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led faction, moments after the Appeal Court judgment, despite having two previous court rulings that the party did not abide by.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday set aside the judgment of a lower court, which upheld the parallel congresses of the APC conducted by the ‘G-7’ faction of the party, led by Ibrahim Shekarau.

The leader of the G7, Shekarau, in an audio recording, reacted to the Appeal Court ruling of Thursday, he lamented that despite the faction’s persistent readiness for true reconciliation and respect to the party national hierarchy, they were unjustly treated by issuing the Ganduje-led factional Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas the certificate recognising him as the leader of the party in Kano.

“For over two months, we have two High Court rulings recognising the congresses, conducted by our faction but the national headquarters of the party did not in its wisdom accord us the recognition to issue our elected Chairman Ahmadu Haruna Zago the certificate, but just a few hours after the appeal court ruling of Thursday, the party issued Abdullahi Abbas the certificate of return,” Shekarau decried the situation in the audio recording.

“It is disgusting that since we had the two court judgment of the High Court, we had never insulted anybody over the victory, but surprisingly, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje himself was the person that descended so low as to describe our group with words, demeaning of an elder and a respected leader.

“We would not condescend to the level of gutter language, as well trained personalities,’’ he said.

Shekarau said the faction’s lawyers are already understudying the appeal court ruling, and would soon approach the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling.



https://punchng.com/kano-apc-crisis-shekarau-heads-to-scourt/?amp

