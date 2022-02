Four months after construction has begun, the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange is taking shape at Hotoro NNPC roundabout, Kano.

This is isn’t just any bridge in the making, it is a monument.

Kano State Govt is indeed working unlike his other counterparts in the opposite region.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...