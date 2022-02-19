Kcee Erects Billboard For E-Money On 40th Birthday (Pics, Video)

Singer Kcee, the brother of music executive E-Money, has erected a billboard for him to celebrate his 40th birthday, Igbere TV reports.
The billboard erected at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos Island, displayed photos of the businessman.
E-money uploaded a video on Instagram, showing off the billboard.
He also thanked his brother for the gift.
“Kcee God bless you big brother,” he wrote.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCWpC5tIuok
https://instagram.com/stories/iam_emoney1/2776262142165408647?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet