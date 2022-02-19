Kcee Erects Billboard For E-Money On 40th Birthday (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Singer Kcee, the brother of music executive E-Money, has erected a billboard for him to celebrate his 40th birthday, Igbere TV reports.

The billboard erected at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos Island, displayed photos of the businessman.

E-money uploaded a video on Instagram, showing off the billboard.

He also thanked his brother for the gift.

“Kcee God bless you big brother,” he wrote.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCWpC5tIuok

https://instagram.com/stories/iam_emoney1/2776262142165408647?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: