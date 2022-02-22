Kebbi Denies 13 Abducted Schoolgirls’ Marriage To Bandits

Kebbi Govt Denies 13 Abducted Schoolgirls’ Marriage To Bandits

Thirteen schoolgirls of the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State were reported to have been forcefully married to bandits who abducted them eight months ago.

Sources revealed that the girls were forcefully married to the bandits early last week as the negotiation between Kebbi State Government and the bandits on how to rescue them did not yield positive results.

Speaking to The PUNCH, one of the parents of the girls, Mr. Odidika Solomon, said, “I really heard that the bandits have forcefully married our daughters but I cannot confirm this, although my daughter is still in captivity.”

The Special Adviser to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Malam Yahaya Sarki told The PUNCH that the state government was not aware of the sad development.

Sarki stressed that he heard the news about the marriage over BBC Hausa Service and also saw the story on the Daily Trust online.

“We are not aware of the marriage but I read the story on Daily Trust online and I also heard the news from BBC Hausa in the evening of today Monday,” he said.

The bandits have kidnapped over 80 students and the Vice Principal at the Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in kebbi state in August last year where they released all of them except 13 girls and a boy.

The Punch

