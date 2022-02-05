Kida Kudz Opens Up About Battling Depression, Seeks Help

Talented Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, Olukayode Odesanya, popularly known as Kida Kudz has opened up about his mental health, seeking help as well.

The muscular rapper, who is also a father of two, recently took to his Twitter page to speak about how he had been battling depression for two years and was tired of the phase. The peak milk talent hunt winner also went on to ask for help, urging therapists to contact him. The rapper later stated that he felt better speaking up about his mental health.

Been suffering from depression for two years none stop. I’m putting myself out there God. Heal me

Any therapist memberz out here? Get in contact plsTired of fighting myself everyday in dis cold world that no one gives a Bleep. I’m standing strong still but I’m tired yo.This might make me pussy but I would rather share with you guys the same people that I drop music for.I’m going to cry all day.Im good you guys . Feel better abit after Letting that out. ❤️



We pray the rapper sees the required help and light he needs.

