Kwankwaso: Osibanjo, Buni Reach Out To Former Governor To Join APC

There is a serious concern in some quarters in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leadership of the party is said to be moving to woo a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Kwankwaso, a two-time governor of Kano State, represented the Kano Central Senatorial District in the last assembly.

The leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2019 general elections.

Daily Trust gathered that the camp of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, reached out to Kwankwaso return to the APC.

Political maneuvering has deepened in the APC since National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, formally declared his intention to contest for presidency.

Osinbajo has not formally declared his ambition to contest for the presidency but sources around him said efforts are on in that regard.

A reliable source told Daily Trust that Osinbajo’s camp as well as the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni had contacted Kwankwaso to return to the ruling APC.

“Serious talks are ongoing between oga and them. They want him to return to APC but the option is being weighed. It has not been sealed,” the source said.

Kwankwaso has been silent as many political weights continue to weigh their chances as well as options ahead of the elections.

https://dailytrust.com/concerns-as-apc-shops-for-kwankwaso

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...