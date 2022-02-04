The Kwara State Government has shut Baptist High School, Ijagbo in the Oyun local government area of the state amid the crisis over wearing of hijab by Muslim schoolgirls.

The state commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The statement also asked security agencies in the state to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence to serve as a deterrence to others.

It reads: “The Kwara State Government totally condemns the resort to violence in the government-owned Oyun Baptist Secondary School, Ijagbo, on Thursday. This is totally unacceptable.

“The Kwara State Government unreservedly condemns the flagrant act of discrimination against anyone, especially children, on religious grounds. Such discrimination will not be tolerated in any public-owned institution in the state.

“While the government and the security agencies continue to work with leaders on all sides, it hereby directs the immediate shutdown of the school pending resolution of the issue.

“The government commends the security agencies for their prompt action that has restored calm in the area. The government calls on them to investigate and bring to book anyone linked to the violence as a deterrence to others.

“The government appeals for calm as violence brings nothing good.”



http://saharareporters.com/2022/02/03/kwara-government-shuts-baptist-high-school-over-hijab-crisis

