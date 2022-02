Students Of Mass Communication Department Of Kwara State Polytechnic Holds A Rally In Honour Of Nigerian Soldiers

The Students of Mass Communication Department of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin on Friday 4th February, 2022 held a rally in honour of Nigerian Soldiers.

The rally which was tagged “Celebrating the Less Celebrated Nigerian Soldiers”, was in honour of the Nigerian soldiers who have made numerous sacrifices for the nation.

Below are pictures from the event as gathered

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZm79Hko6l5/

