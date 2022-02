PSG & France superstar Kylian Mbappe is set to be offered a deal worth an incredible €50m per year after tax, plus an additional €40m sign on fee at Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract would see him paid around €137,000 each day.

@Football_Tweet;

€50m-a-year.

€4.2m-a-month

€961,500-a-week.

€137,360-a-day.

€5,723-an-hour.

€95.40-a-minute.

€1.58-a-second.

Kylian Mbappé’s contract at Real Madrid is mad.

Sportbible

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...