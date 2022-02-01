Lady Attempts Commiting Suicide By Jumping Into The River In Lagos (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmUm-12Vhsc

An unidentified young lady attempted to take her life by jumping into the River in Lagos state.

The Lady was seen in a video sitting on edge of a bridge while attempting to jump into the River. A young man whom voice was heard in the video tried to get her not to jump into the River.

The young man had to call the attention of passerbys to rescue the already frustrated lady. The young man even went down on his knees to plead with the lady not to Jump.

The lady was insisting it’s her life, the people at the scene should allow her to die. The young man even offered to give her a car but she insisted that she is tired of life.

It was unclear on why she wanted to commit suicide but it was learnt from the video that she was owning someone money which she couldn’t pay back.



