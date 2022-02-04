Lady Caught Trying To Kidnap A Child In Kano (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBEqFaOT720

A suspected female kidnapper has been caught while she was trying to kidnap a little child in Kano state.

It was gathered that she was caught by residents of Dala while she was attempting to kidnap the child at Koki mosque.

In a video sighted by salemgists, the lady who is yet-to-be named was paraded through the streets by residents of the area.

Targeting little children have become a daily thing in Kano. Not too long ago, Abdulmalik Muhammed Tanko, allegedly kidnapped a 5-year-old girl identified as Hanifa Abubakar in Kano.

It was alleged that the suspect kept her captive for 46 days before taking her life.

It was gathered that Tanko took the little girl’s life despite collecting part of six million naira ransom he demanded.



Source: https://salemgists.com/lady-caught-red-headed-while-trying-to-kidnap-a-child-in-kano-video/

