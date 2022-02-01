Lady Cries As Treatment To Remove Tribal Mark Leaves Worse Scars (See Before & After)

A lady took to social media to lament after a laser treatment she underwent to remove her tribal mark left her with worse scars.

The lady who revealed that she underwent the laser treatment in December 2021, said she was told that the tribal mark will be removed with no scars

After questioning them about the injury she sustained, those behind the treatment told her it will clear off within 3 days.

The injury however turned to dark scars weeks after. She added that they asked her to return for another treatment but she refused and is now requesting for a refund.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZY_mSRB8Fh/?utm_source=ig_embed

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...