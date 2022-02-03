Lady Discovers Her Dad Created Anonymous OnlyFans Accounts To Watch Her Nudes

A woman called the police on her biological father after finding out that he created fake social media accounts and has been paying to view her naked photos and videos.

21-year-old Karla Ramirez said her father had been buying her OnlyFans content through two accounts for more than a year.

She said she found out her father was the person behind the accounts while having a phone call sex with the anonymous customer only to hear her mother’s voice in the background during the call.

In a series of TikTok videos explaining the situation, Karla said that the man, who she later figured out is her father, forgot to mute his microphone while on a paid sexual phone call with her.

She wrote on TikTok: “When my dad yes, my DAD has been buying my OF through not one but two accounts, and was a personal client of mine on both accounts for over a year, and the only way I found out is because he called me to ‘play with myself for $150 and I could hear my mum in the back ground talking on the phone.”

In a series of follow-up videos, Karla explained that she’d moved out of her parents’ house when she was just 16 years old, and hadn’t talked to her father in the years since.

Disgusted by finding out that he’d been following her adult content online, she acknowledged she’d suspected something funny about that particular follower for a while.

She said in one video: “I should have just known. I should have just known from the get-go that something was off.”

She went on, explaining that she called the police about the horrific situation, and then rushed to her parents’ house to confront her father.

At her parents’ house, she began to yell at her dad while he allegedly tried to prove his innocence by denying that he had the accounts linked on his phone.

Karla said she never specifically revealed why she was there to her father so “it was just so obvious” as to why he was apologizing preemptively.

She recalled: “I go inside and I started beating him. I’m your daughter you sick f**k and my mom was yelling at me to stop. … He just knew why I was there. It was just so obvious. He already knew why I was there and he was just trying to cover his ass.”

Karla went on to explain that she believes her dad has allegedly been catfishing her ever since she was in middle school by using fake Facebook and Snpachat accounts.

She also alleged that her father sexually assaulted her and put her in a position to be molested when she was a very young girl.

She also revealed in the clip that her father allegedly sent her money to rate his d*ck pictured via Snapchat.

Her story has gone viral on TikTok and it’s being widely shared on other platforms too.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/2/lady-discovers-her-dad-created-anonymous-accounts-to-view-her-nudes-and-hes-one-of-her-top-paying-customers.html

