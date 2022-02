So a lady was actually fired in my office on Valentine’s day after she did a public display of affection for her boyfriend who is also her colleague in the office, they are both younger staff and less than 12 months in the office.

According to her direct line manager her KPI’s were low and she hadn’t met any one of them since her resuming in the office asides the fact that she had a very lackadaisical behavior towards work and in general.

