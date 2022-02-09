Lady Murdered By Boyfriend, Dumped Body In Acid Filled Bathtub In Australia (Pics)

The shattered mother of alleged murder victim Arnima Hayat, who was found dead in an acid bath, collapsed by the graveside as she said her last goodbye to her beautiful daughter.

Mahafuza Akter, was overcome by grief and had to be held up by relatives as she sobbed uncontrollably, rocking on the spot, in a gut-wrenching display of emotion on Tuesday.

The grief was too much to bear for her mother when she saw her daughter’s remains removed from the green coffin swathed in a black cloth embroidered in gold (pictured) and placed in the grave, according to Islamic tradition.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10483809/Arnima-Hayat-alleged-murder-Gut-wrenching-farewell-aspiring-surgeon-acid-bath.html?ito=social-facebook_Australia

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...