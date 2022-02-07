Lady Use Razor Blade To Brutalize Her Underage Houseboy In Ondo (Photos)

A woman in Ondo state lands in police custody after she brutalized her house help in Akure yesterday, February 6.

The victim was seen in a video shared online writhing in pain from injuries that might have been inflicted using a razor blade.

Some social media user took to Twitter to demand justice for the victim.



He wrote:

This happened in my mom’s street today, a woman brutalized her houseboy for stealing meat from her soup pot. @SavvyRinu @instablog9ja @PoliceNG

https://twitter.com/Jay_2808/status/1490273754793971714?t=M1EkFyL_uVdu0rVr1JsViw&s=19

