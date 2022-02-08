Lagos Diverts Traffic On Murtala Muhammed Way For Construction Of Red Line Rail

FLASH: In preparation for the launch of Precast Beams for the Phase 1 of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit project, the Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Muritala Mohammed Way between Saturday 12th February and Sunday 13th February, 2022.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde explained that a lane will be barred from vehicular movement as part of the safety precaution to protect Road Users during the installation of the Precast Beams.

Oladeinde revealed that traffic on Muritala Mohammed way will be diverted to Abeokuta Street to access Borno Way through Coates Street to further link Muritala Mohammed Way. He added that motorists can alternately access their destinations from Cemetery Street.

In the same vein, according to the transport Commissioner, traffic on Apapa Road will be accommodated with the temporary lanes constructed before the overpass and will be channelized to two lanes on Muritala Mohammed Way.

The Commissioner assured that the construction site will be cordon off for the safety of the citizenry, adding that emergency vehicles will be on ground to tow faulty vehicles along the axis.

He also stated that signage’s will be placed on the access roads with the presence of the State’s Traffic Management Authority to manage traffic flow and minimize inconveniences.

The State Government while commending motorists for their patience reiterated its continuous commitment towards the development of transport infrastructure within the metropolis, maintaining that it is vital for the Multi-Modal Transportation System of the State Government which will in turn boost the economic prowess of the citizenry.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde,

Honourable Commissioner for Transportation,

8th February, 2022.



