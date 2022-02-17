Landlady Decides To Pick A Fight Without A Reason!

Hello Nairalandlers.

I’m asking for a friend, as a student living in a rented apartment in Nsukka where the landlord and his family are also living there, now the issue is that my friend does not know what she did to her landlady who confronted her saying she shouldn’t exchange any form of placentaries ( greetings) with her. To the best of my knowledge there hasn’t been any record of quarrel between them.

Nb: the landlady loves it whenever you’re traveling or going out, you have to tell her and this my friend don’t have the stomach for such familiarities.

Nairalandlers should she continue to greet the landlady or be on her own.

Please your advice is needed thank you.

