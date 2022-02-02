Laolu Akande Recalls Helicopter Crash Involving Osinbajo, Others, 3 Years After (Pix)

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande has recalled the helicopter crash that occurred three years ago in Kogi state involving the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and others.

On his verified Twitter handle, he quoted the VP’s post from three years ago, saying ‘’Blessed be the name of the LORD! Today it’s exactly 3 years that GOD delivered the VP and 11 of us in Kogi when that chopper crash-landed! Join us to praise GOD, who saved us for His own glory and who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly more than we can ask or even imagine!THANKFUL.’’

In 2019, VP Osinbajo’ and his crew escaped death as his helicopter crash-landed in Kogi state.

[/b]It was the second time Osinbajo’s helicopter would crash land.[b]

In June 2017, he survived a similar accident when the chopper he was travelling in crash landed shortly after take off in Gwagalada, Abuja.



https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1488803993048559616?t=_woFIc1KuGOtdj3qbdeT2g&s=19

