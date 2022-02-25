LASG Announces Diversion Plans As FG Commences Repair On Eko Bridge

Following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the commencement of comprehensive repair works on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon), LASG has released a diversion plan covering the six-month duration of the project from Saturday, 5th of March, 2022.

A statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, @dr_oladeinde, said the diversion point is on the Apongbon bound lane of the bridge, adding that Articulated and Heavy Duty Trucks will be barred from using the route due to the nature of the repair works.

The trucks will be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations, while smaller vehicles inbound Apongbon from Alaka can still utilise the bridge during the course of the repair works.

Traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction, while the State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to coordinate movement.

