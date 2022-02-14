Lawan To Sanwo-Olu: You Have Done Well, You Deserve A Second Term

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, deserves a second term in office.

According to Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to Sanwo-Olu, Lawan spoke at the fifth town hall meeting and empowerment programme organised by Solomon Olamilekan, lawmaker representing Lagos west, at the Police College, Ikeja.

Lawan praised Sanwo-Olu for “the good work” he is doing towards delivering dividends of good governance to the people of the state and validating the state’s position as the economic and commercial centre of the country.

The senate president was quoted as saying the party leadership across the country had watched with satisfaction the giant strides being made by Sanwo-Olu, adding that without any equivocation, the governor deserved re-election.

Lawan said “the tremendous achievements” the state recorded within a short period under Sanwo-Olu’s first term needs to continue.

“We have been watching you over the last two and half years. You have been very wonderful. You have been consistent in terms of service delivery to the people of Lagos and indeed this country. You are focused,” the senate president was quoted as saying.

“One good term you’re doing deserves another term.”

The senate president also praised Adeola’s contribution to the robustness of the senate and his efforts to uplift his constituents through regular empowerment.

Lawan called for more support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had damaged the country beyond measures.

He said the ruling party was up to the task of defeating the opposition again.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu lauded Adeola’s empowerment programme.

He described Adeola’s efforts as complementing those of President Muhammadu Buhari and the state government.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to further develop Lagos in all ramifications.

He also pledged to continue to carry out human-friendly projects that will have positive impacts on Lagosians and by extension, Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview in January, Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians know what they will be missing if his administration is not allowed a second term.



https://www.thecable.ng/lawan-to-sanwo-olu-youve-done-well-you-deserve-a-second-term/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...