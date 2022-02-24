Lawrence Adebajo Installed As Orimolusi Of Ijebu Igbo After 28-Year Legal Battle

After 28 years interregnum occasioned by legal battle and fierce contest over the stool, Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday installed the new Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo.

Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North LG, is one of the major towns in Ogun State, and the home town of late eminent politician and Afenifere Chieftain, Chief Abraham Adesanya, late Senator Buruji Kasamu, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, a former Deputy Governor of the state, among others.

The last Orimolusi, Oba Sani Adetayo joined his ancestors in May 1994. Ever since then, the seat has been without an occupant due to a dispute over who would succeed him.

The protracted crisis was among nine contestants from the same Ojuronmi Ruling House, whose turn it is to produce the next king.

Speaking at the installation ceremony held at Abusi Edumare in Ijebu Igbo, the governor promised that his government would continue to prioritise the welfare and wellbeing of traditional rulers.

Abiodun said that traditional rulers played a pivotal role in sustaining the rich cultural heritage of the people , saying they remained the custodians of value systems and norms.

He added that traditional rulers remained indispensable partners in the “Building Our Future Together Agenda of our administration”, and integral part of the state’s security architecture.

“In this wise, the position of Ijebu-Igbo can not be over-emphasised. Ijebu Igbo, not only shares boundaries with other states, it is a centre of commerce and knowledge, attracting people from a variety of backgrounds.

”Against the backdrop of our inter-state security initiatives, such as Amotekun and the recent agreement between our State and Oyo over rising kidnapping, banditry and other manifestations of insecurity.

“We will solicit the support of our Kabiyesi’s and Olorituns (Village heads) for instance, to support our efforts at nipping the scourge of crimes and criminality in the bud.

“With all of us on the same page, there will be no hiding place for criminals and social upheavals will be reduced to the barest minimum,” he said.

The governor appreciated the industrial and commercial nature of the Ijebu people specifically those from Ijebu-Igbo that had immensely improved the state economy.

He urged the people to pay their taxes and rates to government so that the government would be able to provide infrastructure , especially in the rural areas.

in his speech, the newly installed traditional ruler thanked the people of Ijebu Igbo and the state government for their support, which brought about his installation.

He sought the support of other traditional rulers to ensure the socio-economic and political development of Ijebu Igbo.

He promised not to let the people down.

