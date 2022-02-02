Leaving Arsenal Without Real Goodbye Hurts – Aubameyang

auba To the Arsenal fans,

Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!

Love, Auba

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZc2wOlt1ZF/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...